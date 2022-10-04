Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after their first win of the season. They took down the Denver Broncos at home with a 32-23 victory making the team 1-1 in the AFC west.

Now, they head to Arrowhead to take on the division's kings, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs had a bounce-back performance after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in week 3.

SB Nation Reacts is checking the pulse of Raider Nation before the battle in Kansas City. What is your confidence in the team's direction? Last week it was the lowest of the season at 28%. There should be a rise in that number after the win at home to the Broncos.