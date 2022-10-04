Podcast: Davante Adams Interview, how the WR’s influencers range from Tim Brown to Allen Iverson to Joc Pederson

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off arguably the biggest move of the offseason by trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, allowing Adams to live out his childhood dream of playing for the Raiders.

The All-Pro wideout told me about how Raider Nation has always been a big part of his life in an exclusive interview.

The full interview covers his relationship with legendary Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown, and how Allen Iverson and Joc Pederson helped shape his game on the gridiron.

Topics Discussed:

Pre-game salmon salads

Living out a childhood dream

Words of advice from Tim Brown

Reuniting with Derek Carr

How Allen Iverson influenced his game

Making corners look silly

Reaction to leaving Green Bay

Learning about playing wide receiver from Joc Pederson

