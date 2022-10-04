Podcast: Davante Adams Interview, how the WR’s influencers range from Tim Brown to Allen Iverson to Joc Pederson

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off arguably the biggest move of the offseason by trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, allowing Adams to live out his childhood dream of playing for the Raiders.
The All-Pro wideout told me about how Raider Nation has always been a big part of his life in an exclusive interview.
Follow the link below to listen to get the full interview and find out what his relationship is like with legendary Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown, and how Allen Iverson and Joc Pederson helped shape his game on the gridiron.
Topics Discussed:
- Pre-game salmon salads
- Living out a childhood dream
- Words of advice from Tim Brown
- Reuniting with Derek Carr
- How Allen Iverson influenced his game
- Making corners look silly
- Reaction to leaving Green Bay
- Learning about playing wide receiver from Joc Pederson

