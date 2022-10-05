Silver Minings: Vote for NFL fan of the year

There is no fan base like the group that follows the Las Vegas Raiders.

We all know this. There is nothing like the Raider Nation. Raiders fan support their team in a unique fashion that no other major sports team (regardless of the sport) can boast.

Now, it’s your turn to support the Raider Nation fan base and represent as NFL.com is running a campaign to find the NFL Fan of the Year, in a vote sponsored by Captain Morgan.

There are countless members of the Raider Nation who are worthy to be a candidate for this award. You can nominate anyone, including yourself (go for it), and will will have a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

Good luck to all.

In other Raiders’ news: