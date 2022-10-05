Podcast: Scouting the Chiefs

The “there’s no love lost between these two teams” cliche can be applied to every matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and that saying gets amplified when they meet during primetime on Monday Night Football. It may only be Week 5 but this feels like a playoff game for the Raiders to avoid heading into the bye week at 1-4.

To preview the next chapter in this rivalry, Stephen Serda of Arrowhead Pride was kind enough to join me for this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Everyone in the AFC West makes changes, but the Chiefs are still on top

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce adjusting to life without Tyreek Hill

Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the passing game

Is Orlando Brown earning that big payday?

Maxx Crosby vs. Andrew Wylie round three

Who gets pressure outside of Chris Jones?

Nick Bolton and Kansas City’s linebackers without Willie Gay

Replacing Tyrann Mathieu

& more!

