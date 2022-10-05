Raiders Podcast: TDL game review Week 4 vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders notched their first win of the season last Sunday over the Denver Broncos. The 32-23 victory ends the three-game losing streak with the Kansas City Chiefs up next.

The TDL podcast reviews the action from Week 4 on offense and defense. The Raiders got critical plays from both sides of the football in a must-win game to avoid 0-4.

I go over the red zone issues which are hurting the team overall. The Raiders score 50% of their drives, tied with the Chiefs for first. However, silver and black are 28th in the red zone percentage. We go over every red zone play from the game last Sunday.

BD Williams talks about Maxx Crobsy’s fantastic day and the secondary. There were a few communication issues on the back end.

Amik Robertson’s return touchdown highlights his performance, which gives the Raiders a huge spark.

