Raiders injury news: Hunter Renfrow will be on practice field

The Las Vegas Raiders will get a boost at practice Wednesday as they begin preparations in earnest for Monday night’s key AFC West game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Josh McDaniels said at his press briefing that slot receiver Hunter Renfrow will be on the practice field in a non-contact jersey. It will be Renfrow’s first work since suffering a concussion on the final play of a 29-23 overtime home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. He missed the past two games and didn’t practice once during that time.

#Raider injury update: "You'll see Hunter out there today in a non-contact jersey." - HC Josh McDaniels #RaiderNation — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 5, 2022

Of course, the fact that Renfrow will be working out in a non-contact jersey does not necessarily mean he will play against the Chiefs, but without continued progress, it’s a good sign he can be ready for the game, especially with an extra day rest. The Raiders can use all the offensive help they can get in a game against the Chiefs. Renfrow had 10 catches in the first two games.

The Raiders had three other key players who either missed the Denver game or was hurt in it. They are linebacker Denzel Perryman (concussion), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and tight end Foster Moreau (knee). Their statuses will be updated later Wednesday.

UPDATE: According to Athletic, both Ya-Sin and star tight end Darren Waller(unspecified) are working in non-contract jerseys and Moreau is not in the field.