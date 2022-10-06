Colts vs Broncos Thursday Night Football open thread and gambling picks

Hold your horses, we’ve got the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5.

The Broncos are looking to bounce back after taking an ‘L’ to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, while the Colts have looked out of sync for the majority of the season, including in last week’s 24-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis did take down the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, but that felt more like the Chiefs fumbling the game away than it did the Colts winning it.

So, it’s two teams who are still trying to find their identity, especially offensive as Russell Wilson has yet to have a staple game for the Broncos.

The gambling lines are listed below (as of Wednesday evening)

Spread: DEN -3

O/U: 42

DEN ML: -165

IND ML: +140

This is your place to discuss everything that’s going on in the game and drop your gambling picks! Have blast!