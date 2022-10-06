Silver Minings: Raiders are a big draw on the road

It had been established since the start of last season when fans were allowed into Allegiant Stadium, that the Las Vegas Raiders’ home stadium was the biggest draw in the NFL.

Like last season, the Raiders’ home games are the biggest draw in the league through the first four weeks of the season. Fans of both the Raiders and the visiting teams flock to Allegiant Stadium.

Yet, the Raiders aren’t just a hot ticket at home. They are also a big draw on the road. According to a recent study by FinanceBuzz, the Raiders’ are the sixth biggest road draw in the NFL. It is based on the price of each game in the league. The study shows the Raiders inflate prices of game tickets by 16.5 percent a game.

So, whether it’s in Las Vegas or a road game, it’s not easy nor cheap to see the Raiders play as will likely be the case Monday night at Kansas City.

