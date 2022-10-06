Raiders injury news: Denzel Perryman reportedly at practice

As they prepare for a crucial AFC West game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders received positive injury news for the second straight day Thursday.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders’ Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman was on the field for practice Thursday, wearing a non-contact jersey He was evaluated for a concussion in the Raiders’ win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

#Raiders LB Denzel Perryman is at practice today rocking the non-contact jersey/ beanie combo. #RaiderNation — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 6, 2022

While Perryman can suffer a setback, it is a good sign that he is on the practice field four days before the game. Wednesday, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow practiced in a non-contact jersey as did star tight end Darren Waller (unspecified reason). Both were in regular jerseys Thursday.

Renfrow hadn’t practiced or played since suffering a concussion on the final play of a 29-23 overtime home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Barring a setback, he should play at Kansas City, which is a huge would be a boost for Las Vegas’ offense in a game will the Raiders may need to break the scoreboard to win.

Backup tight end Foster Moreau (knee) wasn’t practicing Thursday. He didn’t practice or play last week. Special teamer Roderic Teamer also missed practiced with an illness.