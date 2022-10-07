 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders’ run defense has been stout

Solid run D in first 4 games

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Run D is strong
Through the first four games, the defense for the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders have been a mixed bag of results.

But one area which the unit has been strong is on run defense. According the below tweet by the Associated Press this week, the Raiders are allowing 3.9 yards per carry this season. It’s the second lowest per carry average the Raiders have allowed on the ground through the first four games in past 15 seasons.

Of course, in Week 5, stopping the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game led by the great Patrick Mahomes will be Job One for Patrick Graham’s Las Vegas’ defense. But if the Raiders can continue to be stout against the run, it will pressure the Chiefs’ passing defense, which can’t hurt.

In other Raiders’ news:

