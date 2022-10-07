Silver Minings: Raiders’ run defense has been stout

Through the first four games, the defense for the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders have been a mixed bag of results.

But one area which the unit has been strong is on run defense. According the below tweet by the Associated Press this week, the Raiders are allowing 3.9 yards per carry this season. It’s the second lowest per carry average the Raiders have allowed on the ground through the first four games in past 15 seasons.

#Raiders allowing 3.90 yards per carry, their second best mark after 4 games in last 15 seasons. Only the 3.77 in 2015 was better — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 3, 2022

Of course, in Week 5, stopping the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game led by the great Patrick Mahomes will be Job One for Patrick Graham’s Las Vegas’ defense. But if the Raiders can continue to be stout against the run, it will pressure the Chiefs’ passing defense, which can’t hurt.

