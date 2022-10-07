Holder’s Handful: Week 5 Chiefs Monday Night Football preview, injury report, news and mailbag

Games don’t get much bigger than this. Monday Night Football with a classic AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs where the Raiders desperately need to pull off the upset to avoid going into the bye at 1-4.
The Raiders also made some news this week by signing linebacker Blake Martinez while the coaching staff gave us some great quotes in preparation for the Chiefs, so I recapped it all on this week’s podcast, went over the injury report and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Blake Martinez signs to the practice squad
- Is Chandler Jones underappreciated?
- Patrick Graham goes into game planning against Patrick Mahomes
- Mick Lombardi talks offense
- Oakland’s lawsuit against NFL dismissed
- Darren Waller wins an award
- Optimism surrounding Josh McDaniels
- Injury report
- Raiders offense to be more run-heavy moving forward?
- Why no Ndamukong Suh?
- Graham vs Andy Reid
- & more!
Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts.
