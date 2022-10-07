 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holder’s Handful: Week 5 Chiefs Monday Night Football preview, injury report, news and mailbag

Everything you need to know heading into the game

By Matt Holder
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Darren Waller
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Games don’t get much bigger than this. Monday Night Football with a classic AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs where the Raiders desperately need to pull off the upset to avoid going into the bye at 1-4.

The Raiders also made some news this week by signing linebacker Blake Martinez while the coaching staff gave us some great quotes in preparation for the Chiefs, so I recapped it all on this week’s podcast, went over the injury report and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Blake Martinez signs to the practice squad
  • Is Chandler Jones underappreciated?
  • Patrick Graham goes into game planning against Patrick Mahomes
  • Mick Lombardi talks offense
  • Oakland’s lawsuit against NFL dismissed
  • Darren Waller wins an award
  • Optimism surrounding Josh McDaniels
  • Injury report
  • Raiders offense to be more run-heavy moving forward?
  • Why no Ndamukong Suh?
  • Graham vs Andy Reid
  • & more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

