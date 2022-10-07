Holder’s Handful: Week 5 Chiefs Monday Night Football preview, injury report, news and mailbag

Games don’t get much bigger than this. Monday Night Football with a classic AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs where the Raiders desperately need to pull off the upset to avoid going into the bye at 1-4.

The Raiders also made some news this week by signing linebacker Blake Martinez while the coaching staff gave us some great quotes in preparation for the Chiefs, so I recapped it all on this week's podcast, went over the injury report and answered your mailbag questions.

Topics Discussed:

Blake Martinez signs to the practice squad

Is Chandler Jones underappreciated?

Patrick Graham goes into game planning against Patrick Mahomes

Mick Lombardi talks offense

Oakland’s lawsuit against NFL dismissed

Darren Waller wins an award

Optimism surrounding Josh McDaniels

Injury report

Raiders offense to be more run-heavy moving forward?

Why no Ndamukong Suh?

Graham vs Andy Reid

& more!

