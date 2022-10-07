SB Nation Reacts: 66 percent of Raider fans believe in team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a division matchup, hoping to avoid a 1-4. After an 0-3 start the silver and black have a chance to go into the bye, winning two games in a row.

The Chiefs are 3-1, and their offense has been one of the best in the league. They have found a balance between run and pass, not depending on the deep passing game to score points consistently. They will be a formidable foe for the Raiders Monday night.

SB Nation's reacts survey this week asked fans what their confidence was in the teams' direction. Last week before the game with the Denver Broncos, it was 28 percent. This week we see a 38-point gain to 66 percent of fans with confidence.

A win could keep the Raiders in contention with the AFC, full of mediocre football teams. According to DraftKings sportsbook, The Raiders are +7 underdogs on the road. Pulling this one out would be a massive upset for the Raiders.