Raiders reportedly will put Justin Herron on injured reserve with ACL injury

The Las Vegas Raiders lost some key depth on the offensive line as the recently acquired Justin Herron was lost for the season after tearing the ACL in his knee during practice Thursday, according to NFL Media.

Sources: The #Raiders are placing newly acquired OT Justin Herron on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL in practice yesterday. He played last week, his first game, and was productive. Now, out for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Raiders officially signed linebacker Blake Martinez to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, waived training camp star, receiver Tyron Johnson and signed veteran receiver Albert Wilson to the practice squad.

#Raiders roster moves:



- Signed #54 LB Blake Martinez to the active roster from the practice squad

- Signed #12 WR Albert Wilson to the practice squad

- Placed T Justin Herron on the Reserve/Injured list

- Waived WR Tyron Johnson — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 7, 2022

The Raiders traded for Herron from the New England Patriots (where he was with the new Las Vegas brass) on September 21. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Herron has one more year remaining on his contract.

Herron made his Las Vegas debut in a Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos. He played 17 offensive snaps as the sixth lineman, in jumbo packages. He also played seven snaps on special teams against Denver. Perhaps the Raiders will promote Jackson Barton from the practice squad to take Herron’s place.

Johnson, a speedster who was a star in the summer, was active for all four games, but he played just a total of four offensive snaps this season.