Silver Minings: Monday Night Football Milestone watch

A lot is on the line for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football this week. As a team, the Raiders need to avoid falling to 1-4 ahead of the bye week, and individually, Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams will be looking to accomplish a few personal milestones as well.

Per the team’s PR department, Waller needs just 38 receiving yards to move into second place in franchise history for receiving yards by a tight end. Todd Christensen currently leads the pack with 5,872 while Waller is chasing the ghost, Dave Casper, who had 3,294 receiving yards. Waller had more than 38 yards in the first two games of the season but hasn’t eclipsed that mark in the two most recent contests.

Crosby is two TFL away from surpassing Khalil Mack (52) for the most by a Raiders defensive lineman in their first four seasons since 1999. That would also give Madd Maxx 10 TFL for the season, which would tie Clay Matthews and Demarcus Ware for the most TFL through five weeks since 2010. Crosby currently leads the league in the metric and has had two in each of the last two games, with four coming against the Broncos.

With five receptions, Davante Adams would become just the eighth player in league history to reach 700 catches in 121 games or less, and 700 receptions would be the fifth-most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2014. He’s racked up at least five grabs in every game but one so far this season.

Finally, if Carr tosses one touchdown, he’ll become the 19th quarterback in NFL history to reach 200 passing touchdowns in 132 games or less. 200 TDs would also rank eighth in the league since he entered the league in 2014. Last week was the only time Carr hasn’t thrown for a touchdown this year.

