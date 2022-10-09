Silver Minings: Hunter Renfrow will play Monday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing injuries to key players for most of the early season. One of those players was Hunter Renfrow, who took a massive hit that sidelined him for the past two games.

Renfrow's concussion history stems from his college days at Clemson, where he suffered two before Arizona. The Raiders played cautious and let the young wide receiver heal up.

After missing games, Renfrow was off the injury report and ready for Monday. The Raiders have been missing their underneath slot guy, and he will be a welcome addition vs. a tough Kansas City Chiefs ball club.

Denzel Perryman was also cleared for primetime after leaving a concussion in Week 4. Perryman will help a struggling linebackers corps, especially with Jayon Brown out for the game.

