Silver Minings: Time for Davante Adams to bounce back

He had one of worst games of career Sunday

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints
Davante Adams
Davante Adams has been good in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after his offseason blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers.

But Adams had one of his least impactful games as an NFL player Sunday in the Raiders’ embarrassing 24-0 loss at the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time the Raiders were shutout since 2014.

While Adams was far from the only Las Vegas offensive player to struggle against the Saints, he didn’t do much to help. Adams, who missed two practice days last week because he had the flu, had one catch for three yards Sunday. He lost one yard on one carry in the game. According to The Associated Press, it was the second fewest scrimmage yards of his nine-season career.

Adams is too good for this to become a trend, so I’d expect him to have a big game Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

