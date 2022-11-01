Silver Minings: Time for Davante Adams to bounce back

Davante Adams has been good in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after his offseason blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers.

But Adams had one of his least impactful games as an NFL player Sunday in the Raiders’ embarrassing 24-0 loss at the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time the Raiders were shutout since 2014.

While Adams was far from the only Las Vegas offensive player to struggle against the Saints, he didn’t do much to help. Adams, who missed two practice days last week because he had the flu, had one catch for three yards Sunday. He lost one yard on one carry in the game. According to The Associated Press, it was the second fewest scrimmage yards of his nine-season career.

Fewest scrimmage yards for #Raiders Davante Adams in game w/ 10+ snaps:

0 in 60 snaps vs Lions 12/30/14

2 today vs Saints — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 30, 2022

Adams is too good for this to become a trend, so I’d expect him to have a big game Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In other Raiders’ news: