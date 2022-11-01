Raiders podcast: Be pissed off, be very pissed off

The Las Vegas Raiders have played an easy schedule and the next four games are extremely winnable as their opponents in those games are a combined 13-18-1.

But what does that matter if the Raiders can’t figure it out themselves?

This is a team that is not playing winning football. Surely you are extremely frustrated and you should be. This team is a major disappointment and we break it down in our weekly podcast in the aftermath of a 24-0 dreadful loss at the New Orleans Saints.

Among the topics discussed:

What is the Raiders’ 2022 win-total number going to be?

Josh McDaniels can figure it out but he has not been an impressive head coach.

Trade talk.

The Raiders are pretty healthy overall,

Patrick Graham has been a disappointment,

Darren Waller’s health an issue?

& more!

