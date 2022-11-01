Raiders podcast: Be pissed off, be very pissed off

The Las Vegas Raiders have played an easy schedule and the next four games are extremely winnable as their opponents in those games are a combined 13-18-1.
But what does that matter if the Raiders can’t figure it out themselves?
This is a team that is not playing winning football. Surely you are extremely frustrated and you should be. This team is a major disappointment and we break it down in our weekly podcast in the aftermath of a 24-0 dreadful loss at the New Orleans Saints.
Among the topics discussed:
- What is the Raiders’ 2022 win-total number going to be?
- Josh McDaniels can figure it out but he has not been an impressive head coach.
- Trade talk.
- The Raiders are pretty healthy overall,
- Patrick Graham has been a disappointment,
- Darren Waller’s health an issue?
- & more!
You can listen here:
