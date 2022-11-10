 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels following troubling trend of former New England assistants

Bill Belichick protegees have struggled as head coaches

By Bill Williamson
Over the years, several of Bill Belichick assistant coaches have gotten opportunities to be a head coach after being a part of his dynasty teams.

Yet, several of those assistants have famously failed as head coaches. First-year Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels was one of those in his first stint, as the Denver Broncos head coach spanning 28 games in 2009-10. Now, midway through his first season with the Raiders, McDaniels is also struggling as the disappointing Raiders sit at 2-6.

As this below tweet from the Associated Press shows, several Belichick assistant have been near the bottom of the coaching records in the past 15 years.

McDaniels is 13-23 as an NFL coach. He is 7-23 in his last 30 games after starting 6-0 in Denver. There is time, of course, for McDaniels turn around or he will remembered just as another failed former Belichick assistant.

