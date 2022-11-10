Raiders Film Breakdown: Josh Jacobs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was on a roll from Week 4 through 6, becoming one of the best running backs in the league. The last two weeks have been different, with the running game being controlled and the offensive line underperforming.

It has led to offensive struggles and the Raiders scoring 20 points total the past two weeks after 99 points the previous three. The running game faces more men in the box, and it causes negative runs more often. The passing game not helping out and forcing teams to lighten the box keeps the offense from performing at a high level.

Versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, We saw it hit rock bottom, with Jacobs having his worst performance of the season according to yards per carry. What happened in the trenches? I did a film breakdown of what stifled the run game and how the offensive line decline in this area puts extra pressure on Jacobs to create by himself.

