Since he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, we don’t get many opportunities to check in on former Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. However, thanks to Week 10 Thursday Night Football, Raider Nation gets to check in on Mariota as he and the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina’s playoff hopes are virtually non-existent as they’re closer to being a contender for the no. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Atlanta still has a good shot at winning the NFC South. They’re currently tied with the Buccanneers for the division lead so getting out on the right foot tonight will be important for the Dirty Birds as they can put pressure on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, who play the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday.

Can Mariota lead his team to victory and prove himself as a quarterback of the future? Or will what’s left of the Panthers’ roster be scrappy enough to play spoiler?

The gambling lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: ATL -2.5

O/U: 42.5

ATL ML: -150

CAR ML: +130

Have a blast!