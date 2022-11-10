Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts at home. They will be attempting to bounce back after blowing another 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

The Raiders now stand at 2-6, and everything is in shambles. With the season hanging in the balance, the team hasn’t responded and doesn’t seem to have a good direction now.

Tape Don’t Lie talks about what is happening with the Raiders in this week’s review episode. We go over the fourth-quarter meltdown from the offense when they had opportunities to take the lead. The offensive line play was horrendous and needed to be addressed by this coaching staff.

Of course, the defense is also discussed, with Trevor Lawrence looking like a first-round pick. BD Williams goes over what went wrong on defense and whether it is a talent deficiency.

