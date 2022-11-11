Silver and Black Pride’s Week 10 pick’em competition

With nine weeks down and eight to go, we’re just past the halfway point of our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge. Hopefully, you’re doing better than the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders to salvage the season and help keep your sanity. If not, DraftKings Sportsbook is always available for you to get some action on the games and rack up a few Ws, and we’ve got an interesting slate in Week 10.

The Raiders will be hosting the Colts this week and DraftKings, like the rest of the country, doesn’t exactly believe in Indianapolis’ interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, as they have Vegas slated as a touchdown favorite. We’ve also got a potential Super Bowl preview with the Vikings taking on the Bills, where Buffalo is a little more than a field goal favorite. For Sunday Night Football, the Chargers head to the Bay Area as steep underdogs against the 49ers in a matchup between two of the Raiders’ rivals.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 136 contests:

Ray Aspuria 85-49-1 (63%) Matt Holder 84-51-1 (62%) Bill Williamson 70-50-0 (58%)

Well, well, well...look what we have here, somebody’s making a comeback! After an impressive 10-3 week, I have pulled within a game and a half of Ray for the top spot in the writers' standings. Ray also somehow made spread picks instead of money line so I had to hand count this one. And Ray, I know you read this so if I shorted you a win or two last week, deal with it!

Also, he forgot to pick Thursday Night Football so I feel like I’m entitled to some bonus points for being the only one to make every pick every week. I’ll take that up with management.

Bill had a solid showing this past week too, going 9-4 with his picks. However, solid just isn’t going to cut it this season and it’s looking like a two-horse race to the finish line.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 85-50

t2. Jeepraider 83-52

t2. RaiderFan 83-52

t2. warchant 83-52

t2. Tredela 83-52

6. TV Raider 82-53

7. TommyRaider 81-54

t8. RaiderHess 80-55

t8. 12Personnel 80-55

t8. akraida 80-55

t8. Cunning Runts 80-55

t8. Trashman 80-55

Week 9 Top Pickers

1. torindorn4life 11

t2. Just Win Baby 10

t2. Jeepraider 10

t2. Nashviller8r 10

t2. RaiderHess 10

t2. The Chooch 10

t2. Beekay18 10

t2. DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! 10

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 10

t2. NastyNates 10

t2. Maeorn 10

Da r8dazzz Idaho had a down week with only eight correct picks which allowed Ray to sneak up to the top of the leaderboard with a half-game lead. Granted, Ray not picking Thursday Night Football played a factor in that, but I won’t bring that up. Instead, I’ll focus on the fact we have six people within two picks of the top spot in the overall standings, including yours truly.

Shoutouts are in order for torindorn4life, who was the top dog in Week 9 with an impressive 11 winners. Jeepraider is also deserving of a shoutout after going 10-3 and climbing up the leaderboard from a tie for sixth to the log jam of community members tied for second.

It’s anyone’s game so make sure to get those picks in, and may your picks be good!