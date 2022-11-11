What a wild week it’s been for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, and they haven’t even played the game yet!

Week 10 started off crazy with the Colts deciding to fire head coach Frank Reich and hire Jeff Saturday, who has no NFL or college coaching experience, as the interim replacement. Left with no offensive play callers, as Reich held those responsibilities and fired Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator a little while back, Saturday turned the reigns over to Parks Frazier, who hasn’t called a game in his career.

Monday also saw Las Vegas place linebacker Divine Deablo on injured reserve. Then, the Raiders let safety Johnathan Abram go on Tuesday, and Abram posted the following heartfelt message to say his goodbyes to Raider Nation:

It was always an honor and privilege to suit up in that silver and black. Forever grateful for the opportunity. Made a lot of everlasting memories and relationships. Breaks my heart to leave. Felt like I would be a Raider forever.

Wednesday was pretty quiet but on Thursday, a whirlwind of roster transactions came gusting through Sin City. Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow joined Deablo on IR and linebacker Blake Martinez, who likely would have stepped in for Deablo, retired!

Meanwhile, Davante Adams is calling out Josh McDaniels, the coach responds and talks about why the Raiders keep blowing leads, and my head’s spinning just thinking about it all. But, I made sure to cover all of the important news this week, go over the injury report and answer your mailbag questions on this week’s pod.

Topics Discussed:

Replacements for Deablo, Waller, Renfrow and Martinez

Abram’s departure

Adams and McDaniels’ respectful discourse

Week 10 injury report

Who will be the Raiders quarterback next year?

Will Anderson or an elite offensive tackle

Can Las Vegas expect to win with an aging roster?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!