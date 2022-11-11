Silver Minings: Richard Seymour to be honored in Las Vegas against Colts

Back in August, former Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seymour racked up 57.5 sacks and seven Pro Bowl appearances during his 12-year career, 18.5 and one of which came with the Silver and Black.

He always spoke highly about his time with the Raiders and ahead of the Colts game this Sunday, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter will be at Allegiant Stadium to present Seymour with his Ring of Excellence.

The ring has been created by Kay® Jewelers and is set in 14K gold with a diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It was also made with several intricate details seen below, including a few that are specific to the former Raider and Patriot.

The outer diamonds create a “stadium” effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.

The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.

Seymour’s Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect his unique career. A likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with “Defensive End-Tackle” and “2001-2012” (his years in the NFL), appear on one side, while “Seymour,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and “Class of 2022” are included on the other.

Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring – 360 – which is his Enshrinee number.

Seymour already had a ceremony in New England on October 24, but this will be the first time he publically appears in las Vegas since getting inducted. So, if you’re planning to go to the game, get there a little early and celebrate one of the NFL’s greats.

