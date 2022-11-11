Raiders injury news: Denzel Perryman is questionable to play against Colts on Sunday

One day after the Las Vegas Raiders lost three players, they have just one player who is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it is at a thin position.

Starting linebacker Denzel Perryman is questionable to play Sunday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts at allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. Perryman has hip and ribs injuries. He didn’t practice Wednesday, but he worked on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

The Raiders will need Perryman because have they some questions at linebacker after Blake Martinez retired suddenly Thursday. He had replaced Divine Deablo in the starting lineup after the second-year pro was put on the injured reserve with a forearm injury. Jayon Brown, a healthy scratch last week, undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler and newly promoted Curtis Bolton are all in the mix.

Of course, Thursday, in addition to losing Martinez, the Raiders put offensive weapons, tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, on the injured reserve. They will both miss, at least, four games.

Meanwhile, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said defensive end Tashawn Bower will play Sunday. The Raiders need a pass-rush burst. They have just a league-low nine sacks in eight games. Perhaps Bower will take some of Chandler Jones’ snaps. The big-money free agent has been a bust with just a half sack this season. Bower has played in just two games this season and hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 3.

For the Colts, interim coach Jeff Saturday said standout linebacker Shaq Leonard is out with back and ankle injuries. The Colts, however, should have standout running back Johnathan Taylor available Sunday. He missed last week’s game with an ankle injury that has been bothering him for much of the season.