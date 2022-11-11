NFL will honor John Madden on Thanksgiving Day games

Family, turkey and John Madden.

That’s Thanksgiving, isn’t it?

Football, of course, is a central part of the late November holiday for many of us and Madden was a big reason why. He loved the holiday. He loved turducken. He loved awarding turkey legs to star players and he was the narrator of it all as a legendary broadcaster.

In a fitting move, the NFL has announced it will make a lasting tribute the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders’ Super Bowl winning coach by the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” every Thanksgiving starting this year, November 24. They will be special segments honoring Madden during each game every Thanksgiving Day.

Madden died at the age of 85 last December.

“No one cared more on contributed more to our game than John Madden,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, announcing the honor. “Honoring his memory and Thanksgiving Day impact on the NFL brings all of the elements significant to John — family, football, food and fun.”

Kudos to the NFL for this terrific and deserving honor to true legend of the game.