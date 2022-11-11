SB Nation Reacts: 9 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team's direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week, facing another team with turmoil. The Indianapolis Colts are heading to Vegas under new head coach Jeff Saturday, who has no coaching experience in the NFL.

It isn't pleasant over at Raiders headquarters after losing two in a row to lousy football teams. However, the silver and black are a different team at home, averaging 31 points per game, and Derek Carr with a passer rating of over 100.

These circumstances should lead to a bounce-back week, but the Raiders have let fans down all year. Raider Nation has grown tired of losing and watching a team regress before their eyes.

SB Nation Reacts checked the pulse of the Raider Nation in this week's survey. Just nine percent of Raiders fans believe in the team's direction heading into Week 10.

It makes sense for fans to be this low on the football team. Draft discussions have already begun, and the Raiders hold the number two spot after a win Thursday by the Carolina Panthers.

A win this week won't raise confidence too high, but it is expected with the Raiders 4.5-point favorites. Let's see how they come out and perform.