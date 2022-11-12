Silver Minings: Raiders-Colts final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 10 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. The Raiders are big favorites against the Colts in their first game with interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who has zero NFL coaching experience.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

This is another extremely winnable game for the Silver and Black. The Colts have iffy all season, especially on offense. So, I expect many people to pick the home team.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

