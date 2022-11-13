Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This might be the most intriguing Week 10 games between two teams with losing records in recent NFL memory.

On paper, the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Las Vegas Raiders is a stinker of a November matchup. However, all eyes will be on this game because of what is going on with Indianapolis.

Monday, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay fired coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday as the interim coach. Saturday, a former standout Colts’ center, has no NFL or college coaching experience. The ESPN analyst has three seasons of high-school coaching experience in Georgia.

Now, he will be roaming the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium today against the Silver and Black.

It’s a wild story and we’re here for it. Below is all the ways to watch and follow this odd game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-6, the Colts are 3-5-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Nov. 13, 2022

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -4.5, 40.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

