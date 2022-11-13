Final score: Colts 25, Raiders 20 in an inexcusable loss

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the beleaguered, Jeff Saturday-coached Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and they lost. How could they lose this game?

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 2-7. The Colts are 4-5-1.

What it means:

It could always get worse, but this qualifies as rock bottom for the Raiders. The Colts came into town with Saturday as their interim coach. He never coached beyond the high-school level going into this game. They also had a 30-year-old coach (Parks Frazier) calling plays for his first game and they beat the Raiders. The Colts were the better team all game long. How can Josh McDaniels explain this. This may be remembered as the breaking point for Raiders’ owner Mark Davis.

Turning point:

The Colts, who were leading for most of the game, took the lead with just over five minutes to go on the strength of a 39-yard run by 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. The Raiders had a chance to win it late but Derek Carr couldn’t connect with Davante Adams in the end zone.

Injury report:

Rookie linebacker Luke Masterson left the game in the second quarter. The undrafted player from Wake Forest started because of several injuries, But he returned. Starting tight end Foster Moreau was banged up in the third quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders will play their sixth road game (they are 0-5) next Sunday at the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. The Broncos are 3-6 after a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Raiders beat Denver 32-23 at home in Week 4