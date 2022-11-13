Raiders-Colts: 6 things we learned from ridiculous 25-20 Las Vegas loss

Playoffs?

No, that’s done. Now, it’s all about seeing just how bad this season is going to get and just how long Mark Davis can keep himself from firing coach Josh McDaniels (or someone). Friends, this is what rock bottom looks like as the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-7 after a 25-0 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts and their high-school level head coach.

Remember, that six-game post-bye stretch in which the Raiders played a patsy schedule? Yeah, well, they’re one 1-3 in this stretch and look destined for a top-five draft pick in a season where a long playoff run was expected.

Shortly after the game, Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby summed it all up.

Y’all Don’t Deserve This. Raider Nation I Love Y’all — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) November 14, 2022

Let’s look some at keys to this inexcusable Raiders’ loss:

They really lost to the Colts?

I never say never when it comes to this silly league, but there was no way the Colts should have won. They came to town with Jeff Saturday in his first game as an NFL coach. His only coaching experience was a three-year stint as a high school coach in Georgia. The offense was called by Parks Frazier, 30, who was in his role for the first time. The Colts had just 121 yards of offense last week at New England and ended up scoring 25 points and had 415 yards of offense. They were the better team all game long. it was incredible and shocking. Boy, these Raiders are famous for shocking losses aren’t they.

And the players are getting tired of it and are starting to point fingers. Both quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams (who couldn’t connect in the end zone on the game’s last play) both questioned some unnamed teammates.

An emotional, tearful Carr said he’s “pissed off” that not everyone cares about the organization like he does.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

Adams questioned the lack of execution by some players.

"Just don't got enough guys that are fully bought into that right now. I think people like the idea, but when it's time to execute - it don't turn out that way."



-Davante Adams when asked about Josh McDaniels' message to team #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/C820WMMgk6 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 14, 2022

These types of things happen after losses like this.

How does McDaniels look Davis in the eye?

It keeps getting worse for McDaniels’ tenure. A loss like this just can’t happen and it happened pretty easily. The Raiders just can’t win games. Whether they are blowing huge leads, getting shut out by bad teams or getting schooled by an green coach, it all points to McDaniels.

#Raiders are 0-6 in one score games this season. They had the ball on offense with a chance to tie or take lead in all 6 and came up short — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 14, 2022

Again, things can change but he is not a good NFL head coach. He has lost 24 of the past 31 games as a head coach and he has turned a 10-win team into a squad in position for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Davis has had closed door meetings with McDaniels this season twice and he has to be furious after this latest fiasco. What can McDaniels say to Davis to make him have any confidence in him? Talk about his job security is very much viable. It wouldn’t be a shock if Davis forces McDaniels to make a move on his staff or even if Davis tells McDaniels to take a hike himself.

Time to talk draft:

Remember the playoff glow of last year? Well, hold onto it, because it doesn’t look like it’s happening again this year. The best the Raiders can do is finish 10-7 this year, which was their record last year. But yeah, come on. The Raiders are, at least, three games behind nine teams in the AFC. Folks, it’s time to think about the draft. At the moment, the Raiders are on pace for the No. 2 overall draft pick. Will Anderson, a quarterback? That’s where we’re at. Oh, and the draft is April 27.

Facing Ryan:

The Colts sent the Raiders a curveball by starting Matt Ryan at quarterback. Two weeks ago, they replaced the struggling veteran with the young Sam Ehlinger. When he was hired six days a go, Saturday said the Colts would stick with Ehlinger. But Ryan, in his first season in Indianapolis, worked some in practice with the first team and he got the first-team reps in warm ups Sunday morning. Ryan led the Colts to their first first quarter touchdown in five games. Then, in the fourth quarter, Ryan, 37, sealed the win with a 39-yard scramble (and he can’t run) and a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Linebackers hurting:

The Raiders are really thin at linebacker. Last week, Divine Deablo, their leading tackler, was put on the injured reserve with a forearm injury, Then, his replacement, Blake Martinez, suddenly retired during the work week. Then, Sunday, starter Denzel Perryman was inactive due to hip and rib injuries. The Raiders started Jayon Brown, who was recently a healthy inactive, and undrafted rookie Luke Masterson against the Colts. Linebacker will certainly be on the list of needs this offseason for Las Vegas,

Playing time changes:

It is clear the Raiders’ coaching staff is going to look at some younger players in the second half of the season. Tashawn Bower was active in front of 2019 No.4 overall draft pick Clelin Ferrell on Sunday. Masterson got his first start and undrafted rookie Sam Webb was getting snaps over free-agent addition Anthony Averett. In his first game as a Raider, Sidney Jones was the starting nickelback. These types of things happen when a team is searching for answers.