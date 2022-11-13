Raiders-Colts inactives: Linebacker Denzel Perryman is inactive

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are thin at linebacker, got a tough break on Sunday as starter Denzel Perryman was ruled inactive against the visiting Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Perryman was listed as questionable on the injury report with hip and ribs injuries. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he worked on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

The Raiders are strapped at linebacker after Blake Martinez retired suddenly on Thursday. He had replaced Divine Deablo in the starting lineup after the second-year pro was put on the injured reserve with a forearm injury. Jayon Brown, a healthy scratch last week, undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler and newly promoted Curtis Bolton are all in the mix.

The Raiders also made Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a healthy scratch, Tashawn Bower is active for the third time. Ferrell will almost certainly leave Las Vegas as a free agent after the season.

Also, rookie defensive tackles, Neil Ferrell and Matthew Butler, are inactive as healthy scratches. Kyle Peko, elevated from the practice squad, is active Las Vegas’ other inactive player Sunday is tackle Jackson Barton. Rookie running back Brittain Brown is active for the first time.