Silver Minings: Raiders draft Will Anderson in PFN new mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the Indianapolis Colts, but fans are looking toward the draft. Speculation for who the Raiders will draft sitting at such a high draft pick has already begun.

With Senior Bowl player announcements starting as well, we know the draft season is getting close. That means the early mock drafts are starting to pop up all over the internet.

At 2-6, the Raiders sit at the number three spot with a chance to find an elite upgrade. On Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, the Raiders select defensive end, Will Anderson, from Alabama, with selection at number three.

As Josh McDaniels clears house from the previous regime, there’s a feeling that the Las Vegas Raiders could be ready to move on from Derek Carr. Missing out on Young and Stroud in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft puts that plan on hold. The Raiders are left with two options, protect Carr or build a bully on defense. Pairing Will Anderson Jr. with Maxx Crosby would create a dangerous and dominant duo, with Anderson’s athleticism and powerful punishing hands making him comfortably the best defensive player in the class.

Anderson Jr. is a unique prospect that could immediately change the Raiders' defense. He would be a welcome addition to a team lacking in the pass rush department.

