Raiders open as 2.5-point underdogs in Week 11 vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders lose their third — against the Colts, no less! — in a row and start a losing streak Sunday. The Raiders went down 25-20 vs. the Colts and new head coach Jeff Saturday.

Raiders now head to Denver to take on the Broncos, and they are 0-5 on the road. It doesn't bode well for the Silver and Black to win this one.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 11 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Broncos with an O/U of 42.5. The Raiders are underdogs for the first time in three weeks.

Week 11 has 15 matchups, with four teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Baltimore Ravens' as 12.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Broncos

Moneyline: Raiders +125, Broncos -145

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 42.5

For the full list of Week 11 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.