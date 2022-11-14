Raiders Week 11 opponent: Meet the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road in Week 11 as they visit the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Broncos:

Record:

The Broncos are 3-6 after losing 17-10 at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Going for sweep:

The Raiders beat the Broncos 32-23 in Las Vegas in Week 4. It was the Raiders’ first win of the season and it was the only time a team scored more than 19 points off of the Broncos this season.

Injury report:

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a potentially serious ankle injury Sunday,

Different D:

The Broncos’ defense is missing Bradley Chubb from the last time the Raiders faced them. He was sent to the Miami Dolphins in a package that involved them getting a first-round pick at the trade deadline.

Winning streak:

The Raiders have beaten the Broncos five straight games. The last time Broncos beat the Raiders was in 2019 in Denver. It’s the Raiders’ longest winning streak against their rivals since they won six in a row spanning 1992-94.