Week 10 brings us an NFC East battle between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football. While the division isn’t on the line, this matchup does have some playoff implications.

The Eagles are the NFL’s lone undefeated team and looking to create some breathing room between themselves and the Vikings for the NFC’s no. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Commanders entered the week on the outside of the playoff picture, but only a half-game behind the 49ers for the third wild card spot. That should add more fuel to the fire in this rivalry.

Will Jalen Hurts keep the momentum going in Philly? Or will Taylor Heinicke catch fire and cement himself as Washington’s starter the week before Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injured reserve?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to drop your picks and discuss it all.

Spread: PHI -11

O/U: 44

PHI ML: -490

WAS ML: +390

Have a blast!