Silver Minings: Week 10 NFL Draft order update

With the AFC West virtually out of the question for the Las Vegas Raiders after their 25-20 Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, we’ll pivot from our usual Monday morning AFC West roundup to an NFL Draft order update for the rest of the year.

The Raiders helped their cause as far as draft positioning goes, and they also got some help on Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers won.

2023 NFL Draft Top 10 (pre-Monday Night Football)

Order via Tankathon.com, needs per NFL Mock Draft Database

Next Games

Texans vs Commanders (4-5)

Raiders @ Broncos (3-6)

Panthers @ Ravens (6-3)

Saints vs Rams 3-6

Jaguars bye

Bears @ Falcons (4-6)

Rams @ Saints (3-7)

Broncos vs Raiders (2-7)

Browns @ Bills 6-3

Steelers vs Bengals (5-4)

