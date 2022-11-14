Silver Minings: Week 10 NFL Draft order update

With the AFC West virtually out of the question for the Las Vegas Raiders after their 25-20 Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, we’ll pivot from our usual Monday morning AFC West roundup to an NFL Draft order update for the rest of the year.
The Raiders helped their cause as far as draft positioning goes, and they also got some help on Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers won.
2023 NFL Draft Top 10 (pre-Monday Night Football)
Order via Tankathon.com, needs per NFL Mock Draft Database
- Houston Texans 1-7-1 (Biggest needs: QB, EDGE, WR)
- Las Vegas Raiders 2-7 (OT, EDGE, DL)
- Carolina Panthers 3-7 (QB, EDGE, DL)
- Philadelphia Eagles, from 3-7 New Orleans Saints (EDGE, CB, RB)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 3-7 (WR, DL, OT)
- Chicago Bears 3-7 (WR, OT, EDGE)
- Seattle Seahawks, from 3-6 Denver Broncos (QB, EDGE, LB)
- Detriot Lions, from 3-6 Los Angeles Rams (QB, CB, S)
- Houston Texans, from 3-6 Cleveland Browns (QB, EDGE, WR)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 3-6 (OT, DL, EDGE)
Next Games
- Texans vs Commanders (4-5)
- Raiders @ Broncos (3-6)
- Panthers @ Ravens (6-3)
- Saints vs Rams 3-6
- Jaguars bye
- Bears @ Falcons (4-6)
- Rams @ Saints (3-7)
- Broncos vs Raiders (2-7)
- Browns @ Bills 6-3
- Steelers vs Bengals (5-4)
In other Raiders links:
- Derek Carr in tears: according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, the Raiders quarterback was tearing up and the most emotional Reed has ever seen him during the post-game press conference.
- Former player blasts Josh McDaniels: “Josh McDaniels is definitely not suited to be a head coach…When you go into a losing locker room the first thing you have to do is be able to get into the players' minds and hearts and he is not capable of doing that.” -Former Broncos receiver Brandon Marshall.
- NFL Draft big board: PFF dropped their first Top 100 of draft season. Get a quick look at some of the Raiders' options.
- Maxx Crosby sends Raider Nation some love: “Y’all don’t deserve this. Raider nation I love y’all,” the pass rusher tweeted after another disappointing loss yesterday.
