Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-7 after losing to a first-time head coach who only coached high school. It was the final bottom for the Raiders season, and now everything is in complete chaos.

Everything is on the table, from the quarterback to the coaching staff. The direction of the Raiders is a mystery with a team with a lot of holes all over the offense and defense. It will be hard for the team to bounce back this season.

The Tape Don’t Lie show reacts to one of the worst losses in recent memory. The team discusses whether firing Josh McDaniels is appropriate and his ties to Dave Ziegler. Also, what happens with Derek Carr this season? Do they move on, or does he continue to fight with the franchise?

Draft becomes a discussion, as well as if the silver and black will finish with a high pick. Check it below and subscribe.