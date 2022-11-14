Raiders claim defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on waivers

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders sent a 2019 first-round pick on waivers as they said goodbye to safety Johnathan Abram.

On Monday, the Raiders added 2019 first-round pick on waivers as NFL Media reported that Las Vegas has claimed defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Tillery, who was taken at No. 28 overall three years ago (one pick after the Raiders drafted Abram), was waived Friday by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Raiders have claimed former #Chargers first-round pick DL Jerry Tillery, source said. Some more defensive help on the way, as Tillery stays in the division. pic.twitter.com/tseNwl7OG8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

NFL Media also reported that the Raiders thought about trading for Tillery before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Tillery has shown a decent ability to rush the passer from the inside. Tillery, 26, has 10.5 sacks in 54 NFL games. Tillery, who is 6-foot-6, 306 pounds, played in seven games for the Chargers this season with eight tackles and one sack.

The Raiders have an NFL low 10 sacks in nine games and have one sack in the past three games, all losses. So, they need some help at pass-rusher. Expect Tillery to quickly be worked into the defensive rotation.

Tillery was very popular on the waiver wire. At 2-7, the Raiders have the second highest waiver-claim priority.