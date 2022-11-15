Raiders podcast: It keeps getting worse

This should be rock bottom, but will it be?
The Las Vegas Raiders have outdone themselves the past two weeks in the form of embarrassing, silly defeats. First, a shutout loss against a bad New Orleans defense. Then another blown big lead at a bad Jacksonville team. Now, you are dealing with the aftermath of a home loss to a coach who never worked past the high-school level.
When is it all going to stop. We discussed it all in our weekly Las Vegas Raiders’ podcast.
Among the topics discussed:
- Mark Davis insults fan base by saying Josh McDaniels is doing a “fantastic job.” Spoiler alert: No he isn’t
- Speaking of the fans, you don’t deserve this crap.
- Is Derek Carr entering final eight games in Las Vegas?
- If McDaniels were to go, so should his partner, Dave Ziegler.
- Is there a Darren Waller problem?
- & more!
