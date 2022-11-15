NFL Pro Bowl voting: What do the Raiders deserve?

With the reality that the playoffs are almost certainly out of the question for the Las Vegas Raiders settling in, the Pro Bowl is probably the furthest thing from your mind.

However, Tuesday, the league has opened the voting for fans for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl teams. Fan voting consists of a portion of the voting process. Of course, this year the league has scuttled the formal Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a series of skill events that will culminate with a flag football game at the Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium.

While the Raiders have scuffled hard at 2-7, there are some players worthy of Pro Bowl recognition. Let’s take a look:

Davante Adams:

The big trade acquisition is having a typical season for him. He’s sixth amongst receivers in the NFL in receptions with 57 and his 784 receiving yards is sixth in the league. His eight touchdown catches leads all receivers and is tied with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce for the NFL lead.

Daniel Carlson:

He is 18-for-18 on field-goal attempts and no kicker in the NFL with that many attempts is perfect. He has made 41 straight field goals dating back to last year and is just three field goals from tying the NFL record for consecutive attempts made.

A.J. Cole:

There’s some good punting efforts happening in the AFC, but Cole is vying for his second straight Pro Bowl nod. he is averaging 42.5 net yards a punt.

Maxx Crosby:

The defensive end is also trying to make his second Pro Bowl. He has seven sacks with is tied for the 10th most in the NFL with eight other players. But Crosby is tied for the league lead with 14 tackles for loss. He is a stalwart as both a pass-rusher and as a run stuffer and he never quits. He is a bright light on a bad defense.

Josh Jacobs:

Jacobs is fourth in the NFL with 821 rushing yards and he is the catalyst to Las Vegas’ offense. He is making himself a lot of money whether it’s with a Raiders’ extension or in free agency.

So, while it’s been a disappointing season, there are some bright spots. So, vote away.