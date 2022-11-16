Raiders’ Rewind: It’s status quo after a disheartening Week 10

A day after his quarterback admonished his team for not caring as much as others in the locker room, Josh McDaniels was naturally asked a follow-up question about that comment.

Specifically, the Las Vegas Raiders head coach was asked: Do you share any of that sentiment that maybe there’s some guys int he locker room that don’t care as much as they should?, during his day-after Monday media session.

“I think you’d have to ask him more specifically what he was or wasn’t referring to,” McDaniels started. “I can’t speak to what he was referring to, specifically. But in my opinion, when you see us out there fighting and grinding and playing hard, and we’re right there at the end of the game. I don’t have any issue with the effort or competition that I saw on the field yesterday at all.”

For context purposes, Carr’s comments on the Raiders locker room not sharing the same hurt or care after the team’s 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday were born out of a question the quarterback got during the post game press conference: Is there a disconnect with what he’s trying to do in relation to the new staff’s system? No, Carr equivocally said, noting he loves McDaniels as a head coach and play caller.

McDaniels’ comments a day later seems to show a bit of a disconnect. The coach was asked a follow up question and McDaniels provided further context.

“But look, there’s a lot of guys in the locker room and not every player takes winning and losing the same. Not every player is ever going to do that.” McDaniels said. “It’s just human nature. Some guys take it some ways, some guys take it harder. Some guys don’t deal with it that way. I’ve never tried to get too caught up into that because I think that’s trying to make every player the same after a win or a loss. That’s tough sledding. We’re not the same kind of people.”

Either McDaniels is trying to retain the grasp he has on his locker room by not dogpiling on everyone not being on same wave length or he’s truly aloof. No matter which it is, McDaniels appreciate the emotion Carr showed at the podium after Sunday’s loss. It further cemented the fact the franchise quarterback is dedicated to the Silver and Black brand, McDaniels noted.

“I appreciate it. Derek cares a lot. Derek cares a lot. I think you saw the same thing from Davante (Adams), a little different, but two guys that care a lot and want to win. (They) put a lot into it, and I think that’s just them. I know not every guy goes to the podium and gets an opportunity to speak like that, but I think we got a lot of guys that are disappointed in the result, but also a lot of guys that really have worked hard and banded together to try to put us in position to win some of these games and we’ve fallen short, and that comes back to me.”

The “back to me” part is at the forefront of Raider Nation’s growing disdain for McDaniels. At 2-7 and with a disconcerting loss to the Colts as the latest defeat in a season full of them, hardly anyone would’ve blamed owner Mark Davis for making a head or two roll. Folk may have been expecting a firing of some sort, a change on the staff or depth chart. But none of that happened on Monday. McDaniels remains in place and is staunch in building the Raiders the right way.

Davis, too, doubled down like an adamant gambler at a high-end casino table, going all in on McDaniels and, by extension general manager Dave Ziegler, without knowing what the opponent has in their hand or seeing the river card.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis told Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. You have to look at where we came from and where we’re going. We had a coach (Jon Gruden) with a 10-year contract and a 10-year plan, He had to leave the team last year. So we did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness in the future.”

To add to that, here’s ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez recapping his conversation with Davis:

With the head coach still in place, Las Vegas is all ahead forward as it preps for a battle of the bad Week 11 matchup with an AFC West foe in the Denver Broncos, frustration and all.

“I understand the short-term frustration. I get it, I really do,” McDaniels said. “But we’re going to keep trying to work every week to win. At the same time, we’re going to have one eye on what we need to do going forward to try to make this place a sustainable winner. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”