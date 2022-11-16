Silver Minings: A top-5 pick is a real possibility

It could be worse. The Las Vegas Raiders could have sent their 2023 first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Davante Adams trade.

See the Denver Broncos.

With major 2022 hopes and dreams, it appears the Raiders and the Broncos, who meet Sunday in Denver, are heading for a top draft pick and not the playoffs.

The chances appear very strong that the Raiders end up with a top pick next April. The Raiders, who are 2-7 and are currently on pace for the No. 2 pick, have a 63..4 percent chance of landing a top-5 pick and they have a 16.6 percent chance of getting the top pick according to the Football Outsiders.

So, instead of potential playoff matchups, it’s time to starting thinking about the C.J. Stroud’s and Willie Anderson’s of the world.

In other Raiders’ news: