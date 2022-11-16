Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 11

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders season is in disarray after losing three in a row. People ask coaches to be fired and players to be sent away daily. It is all on the silver and black for their ugly performance during the 2022 season.

However, Mark Davis has exhibited confidence in Josh McDaniels after the loss to the Colts this past Sunday. He even went as far as to say he is doing a fantastic job, and Raider Nation has to show patience for the success to come.

