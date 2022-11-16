Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs. the Colts Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end a losing streak vs. the Broncos this weekend. The season couldn’t begin any worse and hopefully can avoid 2-8.

However, Tape Don’t lie, is ready to review the film and discuss what happened vs. the Colts. The loss was full of mistakes and execution issues in what could have been another win they couldn’t pull out for the Raiders.

What were the issues on defense? BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas in the protection struggle. Plus, a look at all the targets for Sam Webb in the afternoon.

I look at the offense and the performance of Mack Hollins. His struggles hurt an offense that needs a second option with Renfrow and Waller missing. Also, a deeper look at the running game that has struggled recently. Is it all on the offensive line, or is it on Josh Jacobs? We discuss the topic in depth.

