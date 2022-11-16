Raiders injury news: Denzel Perryman practices

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are beat up at linebacker, got potentially good news as starting linebacker Denzel Perryman practiced on a limited basis as the team began preparations for Sunday’s road game at the Denver Broncos.

Perryman missed the Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with hip and ribs injuries. If he doesn’t have a setback, Perryman may be able to play Sunday.

Denzel Perryman thought he got up all cool and then Kyle Peko said bet. pic.twitter.com/kOzOIvLrrv — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) November 16, 2022

The Raiders started Jayon Brown, a recent healthy scratch, and undrafted rookie Luke Masterson against the Colts. Not only was Las Vegas dealing with Perryman’s injury, but leading tackler Divine Deablo is on the injured reserve with a forearm injury and Blake Martinez suddenly retired alst week. So, Perryman is needed.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Davante Adams was one of several Las Vegas players to practice on a limited basis Wednesday with an abdomen issue. It will be worth monitoring this week and to see if he’s on the official injury report when it’s released Friday.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said standout cornerback Nate Hobbs is close to returning to practice, but acted as if it probably won’t be this week. He has been on the injured reserve with a broken thumb since after Week 5. The Athletic reports Hobbs will be back to practice next week as the Raiders prepare to play at the Seattle Seahawks on November 27.

#Raiders CB Nate Hobbs (broken hand) will be back next week, per source. https://t.co/MJL5lYyicq — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Broncos have a long injury list to start the practice week.