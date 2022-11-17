Silver Minings: An annoying defensive stat

It seems like poor defense is a yearly tradition for the Las Vegas Raiders no mater who is the defensive coordinator.

Year after year.

Whether it’s Ken Norton, Paul Guenther, Gus Bradley and, now, Patrick Graham, the Raiders are lacking on defense.

They just can’t make enough consistent players. We all know they are last in the NFL in sacks and in creating turnovers, but, as pointed out by the Associated Press, the Raiders are awful near the goal line.

They have allowed touchdowns on 30 straight drives when the opponent get a first down at the 10-yard line or closer.

#Raiders have allowed opponent to score a TD on last 30 goal to go drives in regular season dating to last year. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 13, 2022

That’s insane. Force a short field goal once in a while, guys.

