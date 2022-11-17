Podcast: Scouting the Broncos

With the Las Vegas Raiders sitting at 2-7 and the Denver Broncos at 3-6, both team’s head coaches, Josh McDaniels and Nathaniel Hackett, are on the hot seat ahead of their Week 11 matchup. That adds to the drama of Sunday’s game as the loser will really start to feel the fire on Monday morning.

The situation at hand might favor McDaniels as to whose seat is hotter. Per well-known sports reporter Bill Plaschke, the Raiders/Mark Davis are “cash poor” and don’t have the money on hand to fire him. Meanwhile, the Waltons just forked over $4.65 billion to buy the Broncos so they might be more than willing to eat some money to put a winning product on the field. Hackett’s contract would be a drop in the bucket compared to what the new owners have already spent.

For this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast, Frankie Abbott of Mile High Report and I discussed the two head coaches, and below is a sneak peek of what Frankie had to say:

“I don’t think Hackett gets another season at this point. A big thing is Denver getting new ownership. I can’t imagine being a person that’s spent billions of dollars on a team and then seeing [embarrassing national headlines] on the things Nathaniel Hackett is doing wrong...As for who goes first, that could be decided based on this game.”

So, even in a matchup between two bottom 10 teams, there’s still a lot on the line this Sunday.

Frankie and I dove into a bunch of other topics to preview the game this week and the full episode can be found below.

Topics Discussed:

Do Wilson’s teammates like him?

Filling Jerry Jeudy’s shoes

Denver’s defense without Bradley Chubb

What’s wrong with Courtland Sutton?

The emergence of Greg Dulcich

Any chance Randy Gregory comes back?

Patrick Surtain vs Danvate Adams

& more!

