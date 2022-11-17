Titans/Packers Thursday Night Football open thread and gambling picks

We did it, guys and gals! We bore through all of those terrible Thursday Night Football matchups and finally got a good one in Week 11 with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Green Bay Packers as road underdogs according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Titans come into the game having won six of their last seven with their only loss being a 20-17 overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee also has a decent lead in the AFC South, up a game and a half over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Titans currently hold the three seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Packers have been going in the opposite direction with five losses in a row before pulling off an overtime upset over the Dallas Cowboys last week. Green Bay is currently on the outside of the playoff picture, but they’re creeping up on the San Francisco 49ers for the last spot in the conference.

Will Derrick Henry keep Tractorcito season going and improve the Titans’ playoff odds? Or has Aaron Rodgers figured it out with his wide receivers to make a postseason push down the stretch of the season?

The lines from DraftKings are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: GB -3.5

O/U: 41

GB ML: -170

TEN ML: +145

Have a blast!