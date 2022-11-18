Raiders’ coaching staff happy with Ameer Abdullah

Many of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason additions haven’t work, but one, low-key move that has paid off the the team is the addition of free-agent running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah said a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the Raiders. The eight-year veteran was attractive to the Raiders because of his versatility in the running and passing game and on special teams. His play in the preseason was one of the reasons why the Raiders surprisingly cut veteran running back Kenyan Drake this summer.

Abdullah, 29, has been a nice role player for Las Vegas. Thus far, his role in he offense, though. has been as a receiver out of the backfield. He has 12 receptions on 16 targets. He is also carving out as a kickoff returner. He returned a season-high three kickoffs in Week 10.

Raiders’ offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Abdullah has a niche in Las Vegas as both a player and as a person.

“Ameer is a phenomenal, phenomenal person. My brother actually had a chance to coach with them last year in Carolina and when we signed him, he told me, ‘This guy’s a grade A person and player.’ And ever since we got him in the spring, he’s learned the offense, learned what to do in a sub back role, an early down back role,” Lombardi said. “And then obviously played with Coach [Tom] McMahon on special teams. And you’ve seen, I would say, his hard work pay off because he’s starting to produce on offense and you see him making plays in the kicking game. And your role is what you make it, and he’s worked hard every day in practice. He’s studied the playbook, make sure he’s on it. He’s played a lot on third down and is producing for us. Again, not everything can translate in Week 1, it takes time to kind of define your role, and he’s done a phenomenal job with that. I really appreciate the hard work he’s put in, and I appreciate the person he is.”

Thus, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this staff brings back Abdullah on a new contract for 2023.